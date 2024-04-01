Felicity Huffman Makes A Comeback After College Admissions Scandal

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman has embarked on her comeback to Hollywood after the infamous college admissions scandal.

Huffman has booked her first role since pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for her role in the 2019 “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The famous actress, who has been out of the public eye since the scandal, is set to guest star in Criminal Minds spinoff “Evolution.” She will play the role of a doctor with deep connections to other lead characters in the franchise, the outlet reported.

The Emmy award winner was previously set to star in a spinoff of “The Good Doctor,” but the series wasn’t picked up by ABC.

Huffman is reportedly poised to take on the role of Dr. Jill Gideon. Her character is a psychiatrist who agrees to help by aiding the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they investigate conspiracy theories surrounding a murder, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her character is reluctant to return to the team due to her complicated history with other characters but pushes through to uncover clues as part of the investigation, the outlet reported.

The role is scripted as a guest star part, but the description published in affiliation with the episode suggested there may be room for Huffman to return in the future.

Huffman paid $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s SAT score in a scandal that gripped the headlines across the globe. Fellow “Desperate Housewives” star, Lori Loughlin, was also involved in the scandal. Huffman served 11 days of a 14-day prison sentence and was ordered to pay $30,000 in fines. She also provided 250 hours of community service. (RELATED: ‘EVERY CHANNEL!’: John Stamos Recalls Lori Loughlin’s Response When The College Admissions Scandal Made Headlines)

“Evolution” stars Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, Ryan-James Hatanaka with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster, according to The Hollywood Reporter.