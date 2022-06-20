Lori Loughlin Hits The Red Carpet For The First Time Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin made her first red carpet appearance since the college admissions scandal, Saturday, and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff at the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles.

Loughlin wore a long-sleeved blue dress, kept her makeup simple, and carried a clutch that perfectly matched her heels at this rare outing since her release from prison in 2020, according to E!News. Saturday’s gala was dedicated to raising money for the HollyRod Foundation, an organization that puts the focus on caring for those who live with autism an Parkinson’s disease, reported the outlet.

This is the first time Loughlin has made such a public appearance since the college scandal first hit the headlines in March of 2019, according to HuffPost. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested after it was determined they had paid $500,000 to someone to “fix” it so that their daughters Olivia and Isabella, would gain acceptance into the University of Southern California as athletic rowers, in spite of the fact that neither of the girls had participated in the sport, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Nina Dobrev And Adriana Lima Turn Heads On The Cannes ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Red Carpet)

Loughlin has maintained a very low profile since her release, but has been starting to venture out more as of late. In February, she was spotted at Kris Jenner’s Galentine’s Day celebration, albeit a less formal gathering than the red carpet strolling Loughlin did on Saturday, according to E!News.