Be Seduced By ‘Sugar,’ The Smooth New Series Starring Colin Farrell That Feels Very ‘LA Confidential’

The trailer for “Sugar” dropped Sunday, starring Colin Farrell, and it looks smoother than cigar smoke on a calm day.

You’ll be hard push to not fall into Farrell’s ASMR-style voiceover in the trailer for “Sugar,” described by Apple TV+ as “a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.” Farrell plays the title role in the series, starring alongside Amy Ryan, Dennis Boutsikaris and Nate Corddry, along with “Breaking Bad” star Anna Gunn in a guest star role.

The story follows Farrell‘s character as he investigates the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the granddaughter to Hollywood royalty. “As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried,” the description continues.

It seems the series will be like “LA Confidential” meets “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” with a dash of “The Kardashians”-style drama to keep up with. (RELATED: ‘This Is Not Good’: Actor Dev Patel Recalls Hearing ‘Snap’ While Filming Fight Scene. What He Did Next Is Insane)

Initial reviews of the series seem positive, at least for the most part. The Hollywood Reporter went so far as to ruin the show before it started by telling readers a bunch of stuff about the plot. Don’t click on the link. Just wait until Friday when the series hits your screens.