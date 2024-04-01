Zoe Saldaña Says ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Should Continue In MCU, Might Not Reprise Her Role As Gamora

Zoe Saldaña, known for playing Gamora in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, said she believes the beloved franchise is far from its curtain call in an interview with The Playlist published Monday.

Saldaña, along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket the Raccoon), starred as the Guardians, in a run that spanned three films and included appearances in major MCU milestones like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” Saldaña stressed that if the “Guardians of the Galaxy” weren’t part of future Marvel projects, it would leave a big gap.

"I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn't find a way to bring back 'The Guardians of the Galaxy,'" she told The Playlist. "It's just such a fan-favorite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like James Gunn's writing—which is just so marvelous for and very specific for this genre. And it's so great for this genre as well. So, I would be the first one in the first row to sort of celebrate when the Guardians of the Galaxy come back."

While she believes the franchise should continue, she thinks her time as Gamora has ended. “I mean, so far, I think that she is [gone for good] for me, but I don’t think Gamora has gone for good,” she explained.

Marvel has not confirmed any plans for a new “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.