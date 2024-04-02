Conspiracy Theories Need Two Key Ingredients For Liberal Media To Bite

The Russian collusion hoax reshaped American politics in monumental ways. It poisoned the American body politic, convincing roughly half the population that a Manchurian candidate led our country and that any form of resistance was legitimate. It created an unsustainable level of cynicism with the revelation that our leaders will destroy democracy in order to save it. And it shattered any lingering illusions of an unbiased, disinterested media. But after all the dust settled, and no one was held to account, it created a recipe for conspiracy theories the media would latch onto.