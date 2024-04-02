JoJo Siwa’s Outfit Makes Me Think Signs Of Nickelodeon Damage Showed Up At A Young Age

If you need further evidence that everything Nickelodeon touches turns to shit, I just found something you need to see.

“Dance Moms” star and Disney actress JoJo Siwa thought it would be fun to show up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in a bizarre costume that left fans wondering — why? If Siwa wanted attention, she got it, but it’s definitely the wrong kind. She’s being trolled all over the internet for wearing a full costume that seems like a strange shoutout to KISS, along with bizarre face paint that serves “rocker-gone-wrong” vibes. As far as fashion fails go, she takes the top spot.

Nickelodeon stars all seem to crash and burn at some point, and for Siwa, it seems to have all caught up with her at the tender age of 20.

The “Dance Moms” star attended the awards show wearing a black, low-cut, long-sleeve unitard that seemed to be made of mesh material. There were silver sequins everywhere, and it was awkwardly paired with lace details. Her dramatic face paint centered around her eyes, with bold, black designs that matched her black — yes, black — lipstick.

There was a strange black face paint line in the shape of a flame that began on her chin, and then continued all the way down her neck and to her chest. It ran down the center of her cleavage line, and nobody really knows where it ended, or why it was there in the first place.

Just when I thought this mock-up rocker fail couldn’t get any worse, I noticed she also had a faux hawk on her head that we could have easily done without.

There were some strange dinosaur-like features on her shoulders and strange sequin designs that ran up and down her legs. (RELATED: Katy Perry Debuts Bra, Underwear Outfit On iHeartRadio Red Carpet)

The former child star recently announced she was transitioning into her “adult era” with the release of new music, but I’m questioning everything at this point … It looks like Nickelodeon fame has taken its toll on another one …