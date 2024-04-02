KJP Pushes Back On Doocy’s Question As He Presses Her On Biden Using Term ‘Bloodbath’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy of being “disingenuous” for asking about President Joe Biden’s use of the term “bloodbath.”

Former President Donald Trump came under intense scrutiny by the corporate media after he warned rally attendees in Ohio of a potential “bloodbath” in the auto industry if Biden wins re-election in 2024. Members of the media twisted his words by attempting to link them to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“So when Donald Trump is talking about a bloodbath, it is violent rhetoric,” Doocy began during Tuesday’s briefing. “What was it when Joe Biden said in 2020, ‘what we can’t let happen is this primary become a negative bloodbath?'”

“So I’m gonna be really mindful and careful about Donald Trump, but if you read — because he is a candidate — we’re talking about the 2024 election — you should read what he said in its context. So you gotta read what he said in context —” Jean-Pierre began.

“I understand. Bloodbath is an ugly word when Trump used it. What is it when Biden uses it?” Doocy interjected.

“No, no, no. Let’s be very clear. You gotta actually ask me the question in context of what it was said, right? And what it was said when he said that, right, in his remarks, in his speech. So that’s being disingenuous in your question,” the press secretary said. (RELATED: Trump ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax Shows Just How Pathetic The Media Has Become)

“I’m reading a direct quote from Joe Biden. ‘What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath,'” Doocy said.

“He was talking about a group of people,” the press secretary answered. “A group of people. That’s what he’s talking about. What the president was talking about during the primary was not to allow it to be — the words and the primary and that election — to become negative. Two different things. They’re not the same. They’re not the same. And your question is disingenuous.”

“And so — look, I’m gonna be really mindful here. I’m gonna be really careful. We have to denounce violent rhetoric, which, wherever it comes from — a former leader — we have to denounce that. Because we saw what happened on January 6. We saw what happened there,” she continued.

Trump eviscerated the media and Democrats for seemingly taking his “bloodbath” remark out of context.

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry. The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean. With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!! MAGA2024,” Trump wrote.

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to NBC News that President Joe Biden’s “policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers.”