‘I’m Done’: Rajon Rondo Officially Announces His Retirement After Not Playing For Two Seasons

Rajon is done.

After 16 seasons in the NBA, former superstar Rajon Rondo has officially retired from the league.

Appearing on the “All the Smoke” podcast, Rondo wasn’t hesitant when ex-NBA‘er Matt Barnes asked him if the NBA had seen the last of his services.

“Absolutely,” said the 38-year-old. “Yeah, I’m done. I can’t. I’d rather spend time with my kids.” (RELATED: Mat Ishbia Allegedly Ranting About Defeating Dan Gilbert’s Mortgage Business Is One Of The Best Things You’ll Hear)

Winning two NBA championships and being named to four All-Star teams, Rondo’s last action in the NBA was during the 2021-22 season when he suited up for both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

“What a time, it was definitely something that I never took for granted when I was in the game,” said Rondo. “I loved every minute of it, and I appreciate the brotherhood that I was able to share and bond and grow with over the years. I’ve learned so much in this game and it’s made me the man who I am today. … I tell people all the time, ‘this wasn’t a dream of mine, it was a goal.’ I was able to lock in, stay disciplined, I didn’t party a lot in college. But it was worth the sacrifice of me getting to where I wanted to be in life.”

WATCH:

Rajon Rondo officially announces his retirement on @allthesmokeprod ✊🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SY3jDjYwhL — Stace 💜💛 (@DSTacey1913) April 2, 2024

It’s funny because I was actually thinking about this guy a few weeks ago and whatever happened to him, and well, now we know.

Enjoy retirement and your family, Rondo. And all that money and two championship rings. You deserve it.