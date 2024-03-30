‘My Husband Died A Hero, But He Always Lived As One’: NYPD Officer’s Widow Delivers Eulogy As Thousands Attend Funeral

Stephanie Diller, the widow of a New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer who was murdered, delivered a eulogy Saturday as thousands of people attended the funeral.

NYPD officer Jonathan Diller was allegedly shot dead Monday by Guy Rivera during a traffic stop in Queens. Diller’s widow remembered him fondly among a large audience, saying he was a “fierce protector” who was her “absolute greatest confidant.”

JUST IN: Widow of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller delivers emotional speech, blasts New York City for not protecting the police. Diller’s wife Stephanie says her husband died a hero and lived as one too. “My husband died a hero, but he always lived as one.” “He was always… pic.twitter.com/FFrfx3zyod — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2024



“Thank you all for the support this week,” Stephanie Diller began. “The outpouring of love our family has received has been overwhelming, and we’re forever thankful to everyone.”

“With every hug that I’ve received, I just picture each one is from Jonathan. I wish Jonathan were here to see the incredible kindness and generosity that has been shown to our family, but I know in his own way, he is here watching over us,” she continued. “I am so proud that thousands of people across the country are calling Jonathan a hero, but the truth is, he has always been a hero to Ryan and me. The rest of the world is just catching up.”

Stephanie Diller said she also wanted to “honor Jonathan for who he was out of the uniform” after emphasizing that he was “beyond proud” to be part of the NYPD. Diller’s widow described her deceased husband as a “connector” and a “friend to everyone.” She called his death “devasting” and “senseless,” according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Trump Blasts Biden Over Response To Murdered NYPD Officer, Says He ‘Could Have Called’)

“My husband died a hero, but he always lived as one,” Stephanie Diller said, according to the outlet.

Rivera was charged with murder of a police office, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon Thursday, the outlet noted, the same day former President Donald Trump attended the slain NYPD officer’s wake.