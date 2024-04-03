‘Severe Swelling’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Announces Rare Medical Diagnosis, Emergency Surgery

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” said Boebert. “I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” said Bade, the hospitalist who performed Boebert’s surgery. “Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery.”

Boebert is a two-term Congresswoman representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Boebert recently announced she is running for reelection in her state’s 4th district, vacated by Republican Rep. Ken Buck. She narrowly won her race for a second term in Congress in the 2022 Midterms after a hard-fought battle in the competitive 3rd district. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Announces She’ll Run For Different District In 2024)

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” said Boebert in her campaign video. “Colorado’s 4th District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles.”

Boebert recently filed for divorce from ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.