Terrifying Video Appears To Show Moment Elephant Charges, Kills American Tourist

A five-ton elephant charged at a safari in Zambia Saturday morning, killing an 80-year-old American tourist, The Telegraph reported.

The five-ton bull elephant charged the safari vehicle containing the elderly woman and five other tourists and managed to flip it over several times, the outlet noted. The elderly woman was killed, while two other tourists were reportedly injured. (RELATED: Scientists Uncover ‘Elephant Graveyard’ In Florida)

One international client killed by elephant in Kafue National Park from lufupa Lodge during Safari. Two injured and being evacuated to Lusaka. Full details being awaited from the operator through the Senior Warden Kafue Region. Very unfortunate indeed. pic.twitter.com/4ntbyhec1G — Gina (@ginnydmm) April 2, 2024

The video appeared to show the elephant tracking the vehicle and trotting in a parallel direction to the safari vehicle. When the vehicle suddenly stopped, the elephant could be seen pivoting and rushing toward the tourists, before flipping the vehicle upside down.

Keith Vincent, the CEO of the safari company, explained that the vehicle stopped due to a blockage in the route, the outlet reported.

“Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough,” Vincent said in a statement to press, according to The Telegraph. “This is a tragic event and we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the guest who died. We are also, naturally, supporting those guests and the guide involved in this distressing incident.”