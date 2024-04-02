Is Jason Kelce Going To Be A Part Of WWE’s Iconic WrestleMania?

WrestleMania is already slated to be some legendary ish, but we potentially have some more spice being thrown on top of it.

And why is that?

Because none other than future NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce could potentially be making an appearance. (RELATED: Yikes! WWE Superstar Finn Balor Shows Off Absolutely Nasty ‘Easter Egg’)

There are reports flowing through the news cycle that the Philadelphia Eagles legend has been in communication with WWE to be a part of WrestleMania 40 this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The report comes from Fightful Select’s Sean Ross, who is saying that Kelce and the sports entertainment giant have been speaking about the possibility of Kelce making some kind of appearance (that could potentially be more than just an appearance) at ‘Mania. And for those wondering, yes, Fightful is very credible — I can tell you this personally as a fan of professional wrestling.

WWE has reportedly reached out to Jason Kelce ahead of #WrestleMania at the Linc this weekend. (Per @SeanRossSapp of Fightful) pic.twitter.com/WNZ92HV7Eu — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 2, 2024

Jason Kelce being at WrestleMania would be pretty cool, but I’m all about this Bloodline story — that’s where 99% of my attention is at.

As a big fan of Roman Reigns and the rest of the Anoa’i family, there’s a lot of things that interest me: Who will win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? What will happen with The Rock and The Bloodline post-Mania? What will happen with Cody Rhodes? Will we see the debut of Jacob Fatu as a new member of the faction?

Oh yeah, this is gonna be good — like vibin’ to The Final Boss’s new theme while swimming in the glory of The Bloodline reestablishing dominance.

Take that, Cody crybabies.