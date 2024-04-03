WWE Star Chelsea Green Says She Was Kicked Out Of Hotel Because They Thought She Was An Escort

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green said staff in a New York City hotel kicked her out of their bar because they thought she was an escort.

The former Women’s Tag Team Champion claimed she was trying to have a nice night out but her plans were abruptly changed as a result of the way she was treated by the hotel staff. She took to Twitter, Wednesday, to tell her version of the events that unfolded. “Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫” she wrote to her social media account.

Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫

Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza… pic.twitter.com/U2oDSOfMj7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 3, 2024

Green continued, “Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza…”

The WWE star was in town for “Monday Night Raw,” and said security singled her out due to her outfit.

She said she and a friend attended The Plaza’s Champagne Bar around 5:45 PM, Tuesday with the intention of grabbing a drink before going to see a Broadway show, according to TMZ. She claimed she was told the bar was not open to the public and was asked to leave since she wasn’t staying at the hotel, but later discovered the bar was indeed open to public patrons.

Another patron saw the exchange and invited Green into the bar, at which point the famous wrestler said security started screaming at her, saying something similar to, “Get back here. We aren’t playing your games. We know what you’re doing here,” according to TMZ.

It was at that point that she presumed they were targeting her because they thought she was an escort. Green said she was wearing a white off-the-shoulder top, a denim skirt, boots, and a dark coat, according to TMZ.

The WWE star said she left the area for a few moments, then returned to discuss the matter with the front desk staff, feeling “pissed” and “embarrassed” about the insinuation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CHELSEA GREEN (@chelseaagreen)

She claimed the security guards stood near her and laughed as she spoke to the hotel manager. (RELATED: WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis)

The famous wrestler ultimately decided to leave and she claimed hotel staff stood right by her side until she exited, according to TMZ.

Green wants to review hotel security footage so she can prove she did nothing wrong and is hoping the hotel will issue an apology.