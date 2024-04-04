24-Year-Old South African Soccer Star Luke Fleurs Shot In Chest And Killed In Car Jacking, Police Say: REPORT

A group of attackers allegedly shot Luke Fleurs, a 24-year-old South African soccer star, in the chest and killed him during a Wednesday night carjacking in Johannesburg, police said, according to ESPN.

The unknown assailants allegedly shot Fleurs while he was at a gas station and stole his vehicle, ESPN reported.

“While waiting to be served by the attendant, he was confronted by two armed males,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told the press.

His former club, the Kaizer Chiefs, confirmed the news in a Thursday tweet. (RELATED: Chaos Erupts At Turkish Soccer Game After Fans Storm Field, Fight Players)

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg,” the team wrote.

It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling… pic.twitter.com/4CTCiH1I41 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 4, 2024

Fleurs was a former youth international player for South Africa‘s national team. He signed with Kaizer, the country‘s most popular team, prior to the 2023 season. However, he had yet to appear in a game, the team said in a statement.

He was rushed to the hospital but ultimately “succumbed to gunshot wounds,” the Chiefs said in their statement.

“We woke up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of the passing of this young life. This is such a huge loss for his family, friends, his teammates and football in general. We are all grieving this young man’s passing,” South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said in a statement, according to ESPN.