Israel Evacuates Embassies, Raises Alert Level Anticipating Iranian Retaliation

Israeli embassies worldwide have escalated their security measures, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

In response to heightened threats of an Iranian attack targeting Israeli diplomats, Israeli embassies worldwide have boosted security, according to The Jerusalem Post. The threats are believed to be in retaliation for a reported Israeli military action in Syria, which resulted in the death of Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a high-ranking member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Israeli embassies across the globe were placed on high alert following increasing threats of an Iranian attack on Israeli diplomats, sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.https://t.co/nSIWoYLYf1 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 4, 2024

Amid these escalating tensions, there have been reported explicit advisories for some Israeli ambassadors to refrain from attending public gatherings to mitigate security risks, the outlet stated. This caution follows the backdrop of concerns over potential Iranian revenge attacks, particularly after the alleged Israeli operation in Syria. (RELATED: Airstrike Reportedly Kills Top Iranian Military Commander, Levels Iranian Consulate In Syria)

Israeli officials denied reports of a worldwide recall or evacuation of ambassadors and embassy staff, The Jerusalem Post reported. The reports had claimed a joint decision by Israel’s Foreign Ministry and the Shin Bet security service, which Israel now rejects.

Israeli diplomatic missions have long faced security threats, according to The Jerusalem Post. After a Hamas attack on southern Israel Oct. 7, embassies reportedly got warnings of specific threats the next day. These threats turned real in some instances, like the Oct. 13 assault on an Israeli embassy staffer in Beijing, who ended up in the hospital but in stable condition.