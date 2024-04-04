Ouch: LSU’s Kim Mulkey Voted As Coach Players Least Want To Play For

Man … it’s been a tough week for Kim Mulkey.

Her LSU Tigers got bounced from the NCAA March Madness women’s basketball tournament Monday night, and now here she is having to deal with a brutal survey that has players having minimal interest in playing for her — and that’s being nice.

Recently, The Athletic asked 95 players from the tourney (keeping them anonymous) who they would like to play for the most and … err … play for the least. And it looks like we have a general consensus here in flying colors.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was No. 1 in blowout fashion, getting 32 of the 95 first-place votes. The closest person to her was Oregon head coach Kelly Graves, who was very distant only getting seven first place votes in comparison.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Voted Coach Players Least Want To Play For In Anonymous Survey

I’m actually a little bit surprised at this.

I admit, I’m not the biggest expert when it comes to women’s college basketball, but with the exception of her potentially being anti-American, she actually looks pretty cool on paper. I like her demeanor (she’s a boss chick), she swags out with some of the freshest clothes, she obviously knows how to recruit superstars from high school and the transfer portal, and she’s got a shiny national championship ring on her finger to back everything up.

What am I missing here? (RELATED: Angel Reese Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft)

Because I know I’m missing something, which makes women’s basketball even more intriguing to me — and the popularity just keeps increasing…