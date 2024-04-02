LSU Coach Addresses Backlash After Team Walked Off Court During National Anthem

Louisiana State University women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey explained her team’s absence for the national anthem during a post game press conference following their loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight on Monday night.

“Honestly I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” Mulkey told reporters. “We kind of have a routine where we are on the floor and then they come off at the 12 minute mark. We just, I don’t know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I’m sorry — listen, that’s nothing intentionally done.”

Kim Mulkey said her team didn’t intentionally leave the floor prior to the playing of the United States National Anthem. “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine [for leaving the court at a certain time].” pic.twitter.com/JclJExC1Ym — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 2, 2024



Fans and reporters took notice Monday night when Iowa’s players were present, holding hands on the court for the anthem, but LSU’s squad was nowhere to be found.

Iowa players holding hands during the American National Anthem. LSU players left the court before the anthem was performed. pic.twitter.com/GhCLHUXiBX — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) April 1, 2024



But many folks on Twitter were quick to point out that the Lady Tigers are typically in the locker room while the anthem plays.

“LSU is never on the court for the National Anthem,” Baton Rouge News reporter Chessa Bouche noted.

LSU is never on the court for the National Anthem https://t.co/tfsDAgdOjn — Chessa Bouche (@chessabouche) April 1, 2024

The backlash is right on schedule, as the same exact thing happened last year. LSU and Iowa played the 2023 National Championship and LSU was also, pursuant to Mulkey’s routine, absent for the anthem. (RELATED: March Madness Star Has A Legit Shot To Go Pro, But Not In The Sport You Think)

Folks also took notice then and railed against the team.

Why is Iowa on the court for the National Anthem but LSU isn’t? — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) April 2, 2023

I’m hearing LSU wasn’t on the floor for the national anthem??? Okay Iowa, kill them. — 🌽 BigRedKorner 🌽 (@BigRedKorner) April 2, 2023

While LSU won that game, earning star Angel Reese her first championship, and Mulkey her fourth, they fell to the Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes 94-87 Monday night. Iowa advances to the Final Four where they’ll face fellow powerhouse UConn.