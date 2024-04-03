Angel Reese Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft

Angel Reese is headed to the WNBA!

The LSU superstar forward announced Wednesday that she is entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Reese will be entering the league as one of the highest-profile names. After LSU won its first national championship in program history last season and she won Final Four Most Outstanding Player, the “Bayou Barbie” skyrocketed into national fame. The Tigers‘ current campaign ended Monday after losing to Iowa in the Elite Eight. (RELATED: Historic Ratings: An Incredible Amount Of People Tuned In To Watch Caitlin Clark Advance To Final Four)

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese told Vogue regarding her move to the WNBA. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Last month, Reese won SEC Player of the Year and was unanimously named as a first-team All-American in the 2022-23 season. Then, she set a record in the NCAA for single-season double-doubles with a total of 34.

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

I have a strong feeling that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese (among others) are gonna have all of us watching the WNBA.

Last season, that would have been something to laugh at, but this year, I’m over here thinking the WNBA is about to cash mad checks … mad, mad checks.

Well, if somebody like Ice Cube or David Portnoy doesn’t steal them away (Caitlin Clark in particular).

Fun times ahead in women’s basketball … weird, but true.