Rangers-Devils Game Erupts Into Chaotic All-Line Brawl

Wednesday’s New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils match-up kicked off with a full, five-on-five, all-line brawl that resulted in eight ejections.

The wild scene erupted at puck drop when Jimmy Vesey and Curtis Lazar dropped their gloves just two seconds into the first period. Seconds later, all eight players were paired up and throwing punches. Rangers center Barclay Goodrow took on defenseman Kevin Bahl, while Rangers captain Jacob Trouba fought Devils center Chris Tierney. Rangers defenceman K’Andre Miller fought with Devils defenseman John Marino engaged in their own scuffle. Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid gave hockey fans the longest show and kept taking swings at one another well after the other fights had fizzled out.

Fans and cameramen were trying to figure out where to look as they took in the chaotic scene.

Rempe’s fight was a likely call, after he jammed his elbow into the jaw of Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler during their last match-up in March. The Devils had not yet forgotten his controversial hit on Nathan Bastian, either. The part nobody predicted was the all-out ten player brawl that ensued.

By the end of the fight, Rempe continued egging on the packed crowd at Madison Square Garden with hand gestures suggesting he was ready to go back for more. He skated off-ice with a bloody mouth as referees converged to determine his fate. The ice was cluttered with the gloves and gear of each player strewn about.

Officials determined the Vesey-Lazar fight was the first to erupt, so they stayed on without receiving any further penalties.(RELATED: NHL Legend Praises Scrap-Happy Rookie In Scathing Rebuke Of Our Softening Culture)

The other four players from each team received game misconducts. All 10 players received five-minute fighting penalties, and both benches appeared visibly spacious when the penalties were issued.

The Rangers ended the game with a 4-3 win.