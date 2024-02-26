NHL Legend Praises Scrap-Happy Rookie In Scathing Rebuke Of Our Softening Culture

Former NHL star Sean Avery ripped the “woke fucktards” of the world in a short Instagram video Sunday praising New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe, who has gotten into four fights in his first five games.

“You don’t get to work from home. No, you gotta show up on your first day of work and you gotta fight another man in Matt Martin,” Avery said.

“So all you woke fucktards at home, you think you have it tough? This kid had to go to work on his first day of work in the NHL,” he continued. “He had to fight another man in a fucking … in a gladiator Octagon.”

Rempe absolutely burst onto the scene, making his NHL debut in MetLife stadium and dropping the gloves in his very first shift.

🥊 First NHL fight 6-foot-8 Matt Rempe drops em’ with Matt Martin pic.twitter.com/eLQXfY3vUh — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

This rook is freaking electric. It’s been so long since we’ve had a proper goon in the NHL, but we finally have one. The kid’s got more penalty minutes than ice time so far. (RELATED: Star QB Cam Newton Gets Walloped In 7-On-1 Brawl But Somehow Doesn’t Go Down)

In a short time he’s already built up quite the reputation for himself. During Sunday’s tilt against the Blue Jackets, Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier showed him the ultimate sign of respect before the game, politely asking him if he wanted to go.

MATHIEU OLIVIER THREW SOME HAYMAKERS AT MATT REMPE 😳🥊 pic.twitter.com/eJvC4sLZeM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024

The softies of the world are saying that the rookie can’t do this every night, that fighting people every chance you get is “unsustainable.”

I asked #NYR coach Peter Laviolette if Matt Rempe fighting every game is sustainable or if he has to have a conversation with him: “There’s conversations all the time. We don’t ever not have conversations about what’s going on. The players are out on the ice and things happen… — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 26, 2024

Can you weenies shut your traps? The dude is 6 feet and 8 inches of pure savagery. If he wants to throw haymakers every game, who are you to stop him?