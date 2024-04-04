NFL Network Cuts Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer And Will Selva: Source

Woah … the NFL Network continues its purge.

According to a report from The Athletic, the television brand is moving away from four of its on-air talents: Melissa Stark, Andrew Siciliano, James Palmer and Will Selva.

The media outlet — owned by the NFL — has been making moves as of late to save costs. These cuts continue that process. (RELATED: Kansas City Could Potentially Lose Both Chiefs And Royals After Missouri Voters Say No To Stadium Tax)

“As is normal course of business this time of year, we are evaluating our talent roster for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond,” NFL Network spokesperson Alex Riethmiller told The Athletic. “That process results in renewals, non-renewals and additions to our talent lineup depending on programming needs. To those departing talent, we give our sincere thanks and appreciation for their hard work and contributions to NFL Media.”

A recent example of how the NFL Network saved costs was relocating their “Good Morning Football” show to Los Angeles from New York City.

In 2023, NFL Network cut around 5% of its staff.

NEWS: Andrew Siciliano, Melissa Stark, James Palmer and Will Selva are all out as NFL Network continues trimming, The Athletic has learned. https://t.co/ORtNrUSHY9 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 4, 2024

It’s actually a bit stunning to me that the NFL Network is going all out to save money, the brand itself must be that badly in the red — we already know the NFL is out here making billions.

With Melissa Stark and Andrew Siciliano, those are some pretty big on-air talents being cut, so I’m just gonna assume that the network is losing a crap load of money right now.

Which is pretty crazy when you consider the popularity of football in America year-round, but hey, we’ve seen weirder things, so whatever.