‘You Wouldn’t Have That Sh*t If Mommy Didn’t Show Her A**!’: Actress Justifies OnlyFans Career To Her Kids

“The Sopranos” and “Sons of Anarchy” alum Drea de Matteo justified getting raunchy on OnlyFans to her young son, by reminding him what she buys him.

De Matteo has recently spoken about the financial success she has achieved by posting racy photos on OnlyFans, but she took things to a whole new level during a recent interview on “The Sage Steele Show.” She joked about how she went from skipping PR interviews to exposing her body on the adult platform, and said her kids are very aware of what she’s doing for money.

The famous actress said she keeps her children informed about her explicit adventures on OnlyFans, as a way of making sure they’re prepared, in case any of the photos are leaked. She admitted to Steele that the conversation surrounding her choice to bare it all for the cameras isn’t always an easy one.

“I had to sit them down the other day and be, like, ‘Look, I did a collaboration with Carmen Electra — and these pictures are racy — I’m not gonna lie,” de Matteo said.

She explained that she was even caught off-guard when she viewed the images.

“They are a hundred per cent, like, holy shit,” she said.

“I’ve never seen myself in a public photo like that.”

As for why she described these image to her children, De Matteo explained, “me and my kids are so open about everything,” as she detailed the awkward conversations.

De Matteo said her 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, has been supportive, and has even helped her prepare for her photoshoots. However, her 12-year-old son, Waylon, is less enthusiastic about what she’s doing.

The famous actress went on to say she has had to “put him in his place,” by reminding him what her OnlyFans money buys for him.

“Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you? You like all the things that you want that make you happy?” she said, as she recalled how she justifies her decision to her young boy. (RELATED: ‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea De Matteo Posted Racy Photos To OnlyFans To Save Her Home From Foreclosure)

“You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas? Because you wouldn’t have that shit if Mommy didn’t show her ass!” she said.

The famous actress doesn’t intend to stop posting to the platform.