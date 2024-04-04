Stevie J Exposes Behind The Scenes Video Of Diddy’s Lavish Parties Amid Sex Trafficking Probe

Famous DJ and record producer, Stevie J, posted what appears to be a behind-the-scenes video compilation showing celebrities who attended his private party.

Wednesday’s release of the video comes on the heels of The Department of Homeland Security’s two simultaneous raids of Diddy’s homes amid a sex trafficking investigation. The highlight reel shows a slew of A-listers partying alongside the music mogul during his 50th birthday bash in Beverly Hills, dating back to 2019. The images clearly demonstrate the who’s-who that Diddy spent time with, all of whom may be subject to scrutiny as the feds continue to investigate allegations against the star that include rape, gang-rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The video shows a long list of celebrities arriving to the lavish festivities, and partying with Diddy well into the night.

Some were dancing, others posed for photos and selfies, and many A-listers engaged directly with the famous artist.

Among many prominent figures, the video showed clear images of the late Kobe Bryant, and fellow music moguls Dr. Dre and Jay-Z.

Mary J. Blige was seen performing for Diddy and his famous guests.

Other VIP’s in attendance included Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Post Malone and Naomi Campbell.

Cardi B, Big Sean, and Travis Scott were also spotted in the crowd, as were The Weeknd, Kanye West, Jaden Smith, Snoop Dogg and Queen Latifah.

The video showed Kevin Hart partying on the dance floor, as well as a snippet of Machine Gun Kelly. The list goes on, with no shortage of other big names in the crowd.

One particular portion of the video shows a line of workers standing in a long hallway with champagne glasses pre-poured and ready for guests — but there’s no indication of where the hallway led to.

“This is what a real Diddy Party looks like,” Stevie J wrote as the caption of the post.