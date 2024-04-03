Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Releases Surveillance Video Of Raid, Criticizes Feds For ‘Militarized’ Force Against Son

Misa Hylton, mother of Diddy’s son, Justin, released surveillance footage of the March 25 raid, and slammed federal agents for how they treated her child.

The dramatic footage appeared to show federal agents swarming Diddy’s Holmby Hills mansion and forcefully detaining his two sons. The raids were part of an ongoing sex trafficking probe.

“The over zealous and overtly militarized force used against my sons Justin and Christian is deplorable,” she wrote to Instagram, Tuesday. “If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression.”

The video showed the interaction between the heavily armed feds and 30-year-old Justin, as well as Diddy’s other son, Christian.

“The attempt to humiliate and terrorize these innocent young BLACK MEN is despicable!” Hylton posted.

“Enough is Enough! Did Justin need several laser beams from firearms pointed at his chest??”

“Did Christian need a gun pointed at the back of his head while he was handcuffed??” she wrote.

Hylton expressed her deep concern and frustration over how the incident was handled, and notified fans she was taking legal action.

“How many times have we seen young UNARMED BLACK MEN not make it out of these types of situations alive??”

“I have retained Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman to represent my son and he is investigating the excessive use of force which was unnecessary and certainly not required by this search warrant,” she wrote.

“We will fight for justice utilizing every imaginable resource.”

Hyton closed her message by writing, “I’m not with the propaganda!!!!” (RELATED: ‘Your Life Is In Danger’: Suge Knight Cautions Diddy That Jail Time Is Looming)

Four women and one man have come forward with allegations against Diddy, including rape, gang rape, sex trafficking and sexual assault.