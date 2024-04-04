Everyone Is Suddenly Talking About This Video Of Diddy Patting Down Justin Bieber

A video of Diddy patting down Justin Bieber has gone viral on social media amid the sexual trafficking investigation against the star.

The video showed Diddy putting Bieber through an intense pat-down as he seemingly checks to make sure he’s not wearing a recording device, and it’s blowing up the internet. The clip was recorded previously, with some sources suggesting it’s up to three years old. Regardless of the age, though, Diddy sure seemed concerned about anyone else catching wind of what he and Bieber were discussing. As allegations of rape, gang rape, sexual assault and sex trafficking pile up against the star, the general public is left wondering — what was Diddy so worried about in this video?

The video showed Diddy wearing a pink Drew House hoodie — clothing made by Bieber’s own company. The music mogul greeted Bieber with a handshake and embrace, but immediately seemed odd. Diddy asked Bieber something that caused him to shake his head, ‘no.’

Without hesitation, Diddy began invading Bieber’s personal space by patting him down, repeatedly putting his hand all over Bieber’s chest, the video showed. He got real close to Bieber, and held on to him while he whispered something in his ear. The conversation lasted a few seconds before Bieber was seen nodding in agreement, and the two parted ways.

“Bye, love you,” Bieber said, as he quickly turned around and got back into the black SUV he had arrived in.

Diddy could be seen walking toward an awaiting golf cart.

Fans have all kinds of unsettling explanations for what may have been happening in this odd video, with many assuming Diddy was grooming him, or ensuring he doesn’t speak out about any personal aspects of their relationship.

This is just one of several videos depicting Bieber and Diddy that have been circulating in recent weeks. (RELATED: Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Releases Surveillance Video Of Raid, Criticizes Feds For ‘Militarized’ Force Against Son)

The Department of Homeland Security executed two simultaneous raids on Diddy’s homes Mar. 25, after four women and one man came forward with allegations against the star.

The investigation is ongoing.