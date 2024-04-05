A Sight To See: Deion Sanders Goes Off On His Football Team After Getting Bad Reports From Colorado Teachers

Ya gotta love Deion Sanders.

After professors sent emails complaining about some Colorado Buffaloes football student-athletes not participating in class, Deion Sanders went off on the whole team, with Coach Prime even calling out individuals by name (and reading aloud the teachers’ emails). During the team meeting, Sanders said the players had an “NIL State of Mind,” his reasoning for why they’re not focused on education.

For a while now, Sanders has been preaching accountability to his team, teaching responsibility since he landed in Boulder. Well, Deion believes that entitlement has crept into the Buffs program, as well as college football as a whole — saying that both money and attention is becoming more of a focus to student-athletes. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Brings On Warren Sapp To Help Build Colorado Into National Championship Program)

Deion was absolutely livid when he got not just one, but several bad reviews from University of Colorado professors about his players. When he was reading them out loud to the team, he pointed out the majority of the violators won’t have futures in the NFL.

Ouch. Talk about keeping it real.

WATCH:

Man, I love this as a parent and somebody who has high expectations for my children to succeed, and quite frankly, be better than everybody else.

With my girls, I homeschool them Monday-Friday from 8:30-3:30 p.m. ET and will be doing this until they go off to college, and I go hardcore as a teacher — and have found out that I’m pretty damn good at it. Which begs the two questions of why do teachers need degrees and why can’t taxes be lower because public schools are a disaster, but anyways…

If I invested all this time into them and found out they’re screwing around in college, I’d be LIVID, so to see Deion doing this … I was loving every second of it.