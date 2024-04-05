Drew Barrymore Drops Huge News On ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Drew Barrymore revealed huge updates Friday on Adam Sandler’s hugely anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2.”

The daytime television host and former actress teased the news during a preview for her show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where she claimed Sandler is definitely in the thick of writing the screenplay for the sequel to his hit comedy golf movie.

“I want it. I need it. And I stayed up last night with my daughter watching ‘Billy Madison’,” Barrymore claimed. “I sent Sandler a video of that, and then he sent me another video back, and I’m waiting to see if he’s confirming about the ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ script.”

Later, Barrymore told fans that her “source” says the script is “in process.” The news comes shortly after Barrymore’s interview with “Happy Gilmore” villain Shooter McGavin, in which he claimed he’d seen the script for the sequel. (RELATED: Bombshell Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Teases Iconic Happy Gilmore Role With Staggeringly Sexy Photo)

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'” McGavin told a local Cleveland radio show, Deadline noted. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So it’s in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!”

The original “Happy Gilmore” hit theaters in 1996. Perhaps Sandler is waiting to shoot the movie so he can release it exactly 30 years after the original? This would be cool, especially if World War III hasn’t broken out by then.