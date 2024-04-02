‘Happy Gilmore’ Actor And Comedian Joe Flaherty Dead At 82

Famous comedian and actor Joe Flaherty died at 82 years of age, having previously experienced a short illness.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Tuesday, according to Global News. Flaherty is reportedly best known for his role as Harold Weir in the cult favorite NBC comedy series, “Freaks and Geeks,” as well as his unforgettable character opposite Adam Sandler, in “Happy Gilmore.” News of his passing traveled quickly, as friends, colleagues and loved ones took to social media to pay tribute to a beloved actor, gone too soon.

“No one could have played the role of Donald like Joe Flaherty did,” Shooter McGavin wrote on Twitter.

McGavin’s tweet went on to say, “His comedic delivery was perfect and his role alone made Happy Gilmore the classic it is today. He will be missed. Rest easy Joe.”

Flaherty served in the United States Air Force prior to exploring the world of comedy, Global News reported. He was reportedly inducted into the Second City Theater troupe in Chicago, then relocated to Toronto, where he played a role in forming the Toronto Second City Theatre troupe. He exploded onto the comedy scene while at Second City Television (SCTV), and became a common face in televised comedies in the 90s, according to the outlet.

He reportedly maintained a regular role on the sitcom “Maniac Mansion,” and played a role on the “Police Academy” reboot.

Flaherty’s most memorable work included “Clone High,” “Family Guy,” “Big Bang Theory” and “The Kings of Queens,” according to Global News.

Known for his quick-wit and incredible knack for humor, Flaherty brought his talents to Toronto, where he taught comedy writing to aspiring comedians at Humber College, Global News reported. He also reportedly served on the program’s advisory committee.

Tributes and messages of condolences continue to pour in.

Colin Mochrie said he was “incredibly fortunate to have worked with” Flaherty.

“My deepest condolences to his family and friends,” Mochrie continued.

John Francis Daley said the man caused him to “crack up so hard it ruined takes.” (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Announces Her Father’s Death In Emotional Post)

“What a lovely guy,” Daley added.

Funeral arrangements and a cause of death have not yet been released.