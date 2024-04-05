Former MLB Star J.J. Hardy Is Making All Of His Neighbors Angry By Building A Miniature Baseball Field In His Backyard

What a cool way to make your neighbors mad.

J.J. Hardy, a former Major League Baseball shortstop, is doing some absolute boss ish: Building a miniature baseball field in his backyard.

I guarantee that Hardy was chillin’ in his backyard one day, truly took in how big it is (and shoutout to him for getting that land) and thought to himself, “I bet I could build some sort of a ballpark with this,” and then actually did it — and I’m also willing to guarantee that this came 2-3 days after he watched “Field of Dreams.” (RELATED: Out Of This World: Start Time Of Marlins-Yankees Game Pushed Back Due To Solar Eclipse)

It’s friggin’ cool, and as somebody who romanticizes baseball, I can’t help but to view the former Milwaukee Brewer and Baltimore Oriole as a legend for this. My man even has an “outfield fence” planned.

With that being said, however, his neighbors aren’t happy about it … at all … fearing that it’s going to be nothing more than one big party and alcohol binge-fest.

Fair or foul? Former Major League Baseball player JJ Hardy is building a miniature baseball field on his property, and some neighbors aren’t happy about it. @jasonbarrytv has the story https://t.co/69raZQ3PYU pic.twitter.com/NJPnAoI004 — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) April 3, 2024

I mean, I guess I can get the complaints from the neighbors, but I would totally be one of the neighbors trying to hang out with J.J. Hardy and partake in the festivities.

But that’s right … we live in a society today where everybody gets mad over everything and you can’t have any fun.

Poo.