Soccer Player Maximiliano Olivera Left A Bloody Mess After Getting Blasted With A Rock Thrown From The Stands

Holy ish! My man got messed up!
A recent soccer game in Argentina took a very bad turn, resulting in a player exiting the match in absolute bloodshed after getting hammered with a rock that was tossed from the stands.
The action went down in Thursday night’s game between Rosario Central and Peñarol in Rosario, featured in the Copa Libertadores. The tournament determines the No. 1 club in South America. (RELATED: Muhammad Ali’s ‘Thrilla In Manila’ Trunks Expected To Sell For An Incredible $6 Million)
Well, as you probably know, people go absolutely nuts about soccer in that part of the world — maybe a little too nuts as you’ll see in this video. And here’s what makes this whole situation even wilder: It was only the FIRST DAY of Copa Libertadores group play.
The craziest scene had to involve Peñrol defender Maximiliano Olivera when he was clobbered just under the eye by a rock, according to the Daily Mail.
After being down on the ground for a while, Olivera got back up, and as you’ll see in the footage, he was pouring blood. And after getting back up and recovering mental clarity (or whatever you want to call it), he starts charging towards the stands, being held back by teammates.
Wild, wild stuff..
WATCH:
😳 ESCANDALOSO FINAL EN ROSARIO
✖️ Una vez que finalizó el encuentro, Maxi Olivera recibió un piedrazo por parte de la hinchada de Central que lo dejó sangrando. pic.twitter.com/tGn1HAxtLs
— El Gráfico (@elgraficoweb) April 5, 2024
This is one of those examples that I can bring to you showing why you should get into soccer … do it, America.