Soccer Player Maximiliano Olivera Left A Bloody Mess After Getting Blasted With A Rock Thrown From The Stands

Holy ish! My man got messed up!

A recent soccer game in Argentina took a very bad turn, resulting in a player exiting the match in absolute bloodshed after getting hammered with a rock that was tossed from the stands.

The action went down in Thursday night’s game between Rosario Central and Peñarol in Rosario, featured in the Copa Libertadores. The tournament determines the No. 1 club in South America. (RELATED: Muhammad Ali’s ‘Thrilla In Manila’ Trunks Expected To Sell For An Incredible $6 Million)

Well, as you probably know, people go absolutely nuts about soccer in that part of the world — maybe a little too nuts as you’ll see in this video. And here’s what makes this whole situation even wilder: It was only the FIRST DAY of Copa Libertadores group play.

The craziest scene had to involve Peñrol defender Maximiliano Olivera when he was clobbered just under the eye by a rock, according to the Daily Mail.