Megan Rapinoe Gets Mega-Triggered After USWNT Player Reposts Christian Sermon On Why ‘Feeling Transgender’ Is Wrong

Wokester former United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) soccer player Megan Rapinoe flipped out on USWNT star Korbin Albert on Thursday after she shared a Christian sermon criticizing transgender people to social media, according to The Athletic.

“For people who want to hide behind “my beliefs” I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?” Rapinoe asked. “[B]ecause if you aren’t all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake, TF up! Yours Truly, #15.”

Albert, who joined the USWNT shortly after Rapinoe retired, took over Rapinoe’s number 15 Jersey.

Rapinoe also included an overture to transgender people, writing “For all my trans homie[s] enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU.”

Rapinoe was responding to a TikTok Albert shared on her account which claimed being transgender and gay was wrong, as well as other content the player reposted, according to The Athletic. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Blasts Anti-American Megan Rapinoe, Praises Recent US Gold Medalists Who Are Loud And Proud)

Albert has previously shared social media content, which now all appears to be deleted, criticizing the use of pronouns, claiming her pronouns are “U.S.A,” according to The Athletic. Based.

She also once reportedly liked a post that said “God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game.”

After Rapinoe’s post prompted significant backlash against Albert, much of it from other former USWNT members, Albert posted a lengthy apology to her Instagram.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended,” she wrote.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that l sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better,” she concluded in an Instagram story Thursday.

I get why she had to issue the apology. She’s 20 years old and has an extremely bright future ahead of her. She’s already starting for the Paris St. German club, which plays in a league significantly more competitive than the National Women’s Soccer League that Rapinoe played her whole club career in. To some degree, I guess she has to play ball with the wokesters. But I am so sick of these people weaponizing tolerance.

Rapinoe, in a 2022 Time Magazine interview, said that trans people “are committing suicide, because they are being told that they’re gross and different and evil and sinful …”

Except Albert’s post didn’t say trans people are any of those things. (Also, not that it matters but literally everybody is different. And sinful. Those adjectives apply to literally everybody in the world.) All Albert did was share a post that reaffirmed her faith. And she was castigated for it.

Why are trans activists entitled to their beliefs but men and women of faith are not? Why is it okay to bash Albert for her beliefs while still crying about intolerance? The hypocrisy of these people knows no bounds.

I, for one, stand with Korbin Albert and her right to express her faith. The First Amendment codified every American’s right to freedom of expression and freedom of religion. I think it’s disgusting that Rapinoe, who represented our country and wore the Stars and Stripes on her jersey for so many years, would weaponize phony oppression.