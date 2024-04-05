Entertainment

Sacha Baron Cohen And Isla Fisher End Their Marriage After 13 Years

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

The “Borat” star posted a brief message to social media Friday, announcing that his marriage was over. Fisher also posted to her own account.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the famous actor wrote to his Instagram Story. Baron Cohen then revealed that his marriage had dissolved quite some time ago. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

Fisher, now 48-years-old, and Baron Cohen, 52, were married Mar. 15, 2010. They share three children together: two daughters, Olive, 15, and Elula, 13, and their 8-year-old son, Montgomery, according to People.

In their joint statements, they requested some space to heal and gain their footing through this major life change.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the estranged couple wrote.

It seems Baron Cohen and Fisher remain united in their desire to make this change as easy as possible for their children.

“We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

A source close to the matter said Baron Cohen had already met with celebrity lawyers late in 2023 to discuss next steps, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Famous Comedian Says His Wife Left Him While He Was On His Death Bed)

The former couple were rumored to have been experiencing marital issues when they separately attended different Oscar parties in 2024, sources told Page Six.

The reason for their divorce was not publicly shared, and it is not yet clear if there are any current custody arrangements in place.

LOS ANGELES: Ali G Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and girlfriend Isla Fisher attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Seattle Supersonics on January 28, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)