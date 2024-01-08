Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa: REPORT

Lisa Bonet formally filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, two years after the estranged couple first said their relationship had come to an end, People reported.

Court documents indicated Bonet filed to dissolve their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to People. Bonet and Momoa married Oct. 7, 2017, and Bonet listed their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020, according to court documents, the outlet reported. Bonet requested joint child custody of their two children, and did not request spousal support for either party, the documents reportedly said.

Bonet and the “Aquaman” star share a 16-year-old daughter named Lola and a son named Nakoa-Wolf, who is 15-years old.

The former couple released a joint statement in Oct. 2020 notifying fans they had decided it was the end of the road for their relationship, and would be taking steps to amicably separate from one another, according to People.

They maintained respect for one another during their announcement.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote in the statement, the outlet reported.

“And so, we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” they reportedly said in their statement.

US actor Jason Momoa and his wife US actress Lisa Bonet arrive for Apple TV+ world premiere of “SEE” at the Fox Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles on October 21, 2019. (Photo by Nick Agro / AFP) (Photo by NICK AGRO/AFP via Getty Images)

The estranged couple said they were informing the public of the change in their relationship status “not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” according to People.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” they reportedly said in the statement. (RELATED: Zac Brown Announces Divorce Just Four Months After His Wedding)

They prioritized the health of their family as they parted ways.

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail,” they wrote, People reported.

56-year-old Bonet was previously married to Lenny Kravitz, with whom she shares a daughter, Zoë Kravitz.