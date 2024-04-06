Comic Book Featuring Superman’s First Appearance Shatters Records After Selling For $6 Million

The iconic comic issue that features Superman’s first appearance shattered records after it was sold for $6 million Thursday, Heritage Auctions stated.

Leaping financial records in a single bound, a vintage 1938 “Action Comics No. 1″— the issue that first brought Superman to life — has soared to unprecedented heights after selling for $6 million at Heritage Auctions. This sale not only sets a new benchmark for comic book auctions but also cements the enduring legacy and unparalleled value of the Man of Steel’s debut appearance. The auction house further revealed that this specific edition of “Action Comics No. 1” surpassed the previous auction record of $3.6 million, made by “Amazing Fantasy No. 15,” which showcased the introduction of Spider-Man, as listed by CGC Comics.

A comic book featuring Superman’s first-ever appearance has sold for $6 million, making it the most valuable comic edition in existence. https://t.co/pax32J82nH — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2024

The said comic issue hails from the prestigious Kansas City Pedigree collection, which comprises nearly 250 pristine, first-edition issues released during the late 1930s to 1940s, NBC News stated. The identity of the new owner remains undisclosed but the comic boasts a rich history, having been owned by notable individuals such as actor Nicolas Cage and Lebanese billionaire Ayman Hariri. (RELATED: Anti-Woke Comic Book Startup Crushes Second Preorder Campaign)

Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman first captured readers’ imaginations in June 1938. Priced at a modest 10 cents, roughly equivalent to $2 today, this comic book marked the beginning of a new era as it laid the groundwork for the enduring superhero genre that thrives under the stewardship of DC Comics, NBC News reported.

The auction was held in Dallas with options for online bidding, but didn’t solely focus on this record-breaking sale. By Saturday, over $25 million worth of comics had been auctioned, with the event wrapping up Sunday, according to NBC News.