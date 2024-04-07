Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Opens Up On Her Relationship With Matthew Perry

Lauren Graham opened up about her deep connection with the late Matthew Perry in the Q&A session on her book tour for “Have I Told You This Already?” at the Lincoln Theater held Friday.

Graham, known for her role in “Gilmore Girls,” shared her close bond with Perry and dishes on their enduring friendship and years of shared moments. The actress spoke about struggling to accept Perry’s sudden death, according to Deadline.

“It’s still really hard to believe,” Graham said, Deadline reported. “While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was an almost in my life.”

Graham described their friendship as deep and steady, despite never turning romantic. She recalled how Perry periodically reappeared in her life.

Lauren Graham Remembers Late Friend Matthew Perry, Reveals His Final Birthday Gift to Her https://t.co/HXMVoBQ5TM — People (@people) April 6, 2024

“We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year,” she added. She also revealed that the late actor gifted her a pickleball set for her birthday, the outlet stated. “He’s like really into tennis and pickleball, with a card that said, ‘Be older,'” she recalled, Deadline reported. (RELATED: Keith Morrison Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry’s Death)

Graham found comfort in recalling Perry’s pride in his memoir’s success. The book was more than a bestseller; it was Perry’s way of making a positive impact by discussing his challenges.

“The solace I take from having seen him at the time I saw him was he was so thrilled with how his book was received — and not just because it was a huge success, but because his life’s work kind of became, ‘How can I give back? How can I talk about the struggles I had and hopefully help someone else?'” she continued.

The “Friends” star died in October 2023 at the age of 54 after accidentally drowning in his hot tub due to ketamine complications, according to Deadline.