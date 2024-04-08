Stranger Allegedly Stabs Elderly Man With Screwdriver For Drumming On His Lap

A stranger allegedly stabbed an elderly man in the head aboard a New York City Metro bus Monday afternoon simply for playing the drums on his lap, cops said.

The 60-year-old playing percussion on his lap reportedly enraged an unknown man and allegedly prompted him to stab the elderly man with a screwdriver, NYPD officers told The New York Post.

One witness standing in front of a nearby corner store heard cries from the passengers on the bus immediately following the incident. "I went inside of the bus and I see that he was bleeding," she said. "I came down to the store, grabbed some paper to bring them out. And [people were] just telling me that a guy with a screwdriver cut the guy in the head."

Although bleeding profusely, the stabbed man reportedly remained lucid and communicative throughout the ordeal.

“He was bleeding a lot. He was bleeding like crazy and he was talking,” the witness said.

The 60-year-old man was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital “in stable condition,” the Post continued.

The suspect fled the scene and is reportedly still at large. He is believed to be in his 20s.