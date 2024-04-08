Pro-Palestinian Activists Douse Leftist Political Party’s Headquarters In Red Paint

Pro-Palestinian activist group Youth Demand doused the United Kingdom’s Labour Party headquarters with red paint Monday in protest of what they say is Labour’s complicity in genocide in the war in Gaza, they claimed on Twitter.

The group shared a video of them saturating the inside and outside of the building in blood-red paint with the caption “BREAKING: We Painted UK Labour HQ Red. Labour has blood on their hands. They are complicit in the murder of Palestinians, and millions of people around the world, as they continue to drive genocide.”

🚨 BREAKING: We Painted @UKLabour HQ Red 📢 Labour has blood on their hands. They are complicit in the murder of Palestinians, and millions of people around the world, as they continue to drive genocide. ‼️ If you’re done with this shit, go to https://t.co/rqU3Oswm2K pic.twitter.com/c35Mo2nj3W — Youth Demand (@youth_demand) April 8, 2024

The video ended with four of the members standing in front of the now-red splotched HQ with a black flag which read “Tories or Labour it all means genocide.”

The five members that participated in the dousing were reportedly an offshoot of a larger demonstration of about 60 people that marched through central London, Yahoo News reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Protesters Chanting ‘Free Palestine’ Disrupt Easter Mass At St. Patrick’s Cathedral)

The group reportedly chanted anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian chants on their march through the city, including the controversial “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” “Israel is a terrorist state” and “stop the UK war machine,” according to Yahoo.

At least 11 members of the group were arrested during the protests, Youth Demand told the Daily Caller.

The group asked both the Tories and Labour parties to “commit to imposing a two-way arms embargo on Israel and end all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK, including revoking oil and gas licences issued since 2021,” they claimed in a Monday press release.

The group listed itself as “part of Umbrella and a member of the A22 Network of civil resistance projects.” The A22 Network also hosts the Just Stop Oil! protest group which has made headlines numerous times over the past few years for holding up traffic and defacing property in the U.K., the U.S. and other countries.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Labour Party for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.