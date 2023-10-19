Climate Protesters Throw Themselves In Front Of Bus Full Of Migrants

Climate activists belonging to Just Stop Oil tried to block a bus carrying migrants in the U.K. on Thursday, footage posted to social media shows.

The eco-activists tried to get in the bus’ way to force it to stop, but the driver kept the vehicle moving at low speeds while the protesters shouted and continued their attempts, footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, shows. The bus reportedly was transporting migrants to the “Bibby Stockholm” barge, a large boat docked off the coast of the Isle of Portland that serves as a temporary solution and place of residence for immigrants that show up to the country and are awaiting rulings on their asylum claims, according to the BBC.

Just Stop Oil has been known to block traffic and engage in other highly disruptive acts of protest to draw attention to its hardline anti-fossil fuel agenda, but it is unclear how the protest against the Bibby Stockholm barge fits into its climate change-related mission. (RELATED: ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesters Who Infamously Destroy Famous Art Get Taste Of Their Own Medicine With Rape Alarms)

🚍 INTENT TO KILL 🦺 We are saddened to report that we were unable to halt transportation of refugees to the prison — the driver rammed through the block, risking killing those in front. 🙋‍♀️ We needed more people. We can’t do this alone. Join the call: https://t.co/J8aPwPwuni https://t.co/H8Icel1ysq pic.twitter.com/ZRL4gknaqR — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 19, 2023

Just Stop Oil claimed that the bus driver had “intent to kill” its activists, according to the post of the video on its X account.

The protest group is one of many disruptive eco-activism groups that receives funding from the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), a U.S.-based nonprofit that bankrolls disruptive green activism across the globe. Some of CEF’s prominent donors include Hillary Clinton’s Onward Together organization, Hollywood writer Adam McKay and “Succession” star Jeremy Strong, according to CEF’s 2022 annual report.

Just Stop Oil did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

