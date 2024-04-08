Sick Of The Solar Eclipse? Check Out Exploding Volcanoes Blowing Smoke Rings And Other Cool Stuff Instead

If you’re anything like me, you’re already sick of everyone having a total fanny attack over Monday’s solar eclipse.

To combat our eclipse burnout, we at the Daily Caller collated a comprehensive list of Mother Earth being a total freakin’ badass in ways that don’t revolve around our silly little moon’s big day overshadowing the sun. The first video we absolutely loved was this one of Mt. Etna in Italy blowing smoke rings.

Mt Etna doing her vortex ring party trick 😍pic.twitter.com/8avgXUrEpW — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 8, 2024

Up next is yet another volcano. This time the giant hole in Earth’s crust decided to vomit lava into the sky instead of smoke rings. The footage was captured at the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, which has been going through an almost non-stop eruption for months now.

Breathtaking drone footage captures a lava flow during a volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula Sunday. 🌋 pic.twitter.com/U0kjNiWcPx — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 8, 2024

Yosemite National Park (and someone on TikTok) gave us our next video. The California-based national park showed up in all of her beauty in April with a late-season snowfall. I mean, is there anything more gorgeous than this?*

*until you step out of your car and realize it is absolutely freezing.

Yosemite National Park looking beautiful and serene following this week’s spring snowfall ❄️ pic.twitter.com/wlvjtXBayn — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 7, 2024

On a more serious note, a tornado apparently popped off on April 7 near Des Moines, Iowa. Thankfully, just a few barns were destroyed in the event, according to storm chaser Paul Spomer. We also decided to include a bunch of other tornado videos because they’re insane.

Tornadoes are definitely in the Top 5 scariest things Mother Nature does to us. (RELATED: Department Of Wildlife Conservation Absolutely Rips Taylor Swift Over Travis Kelce)

Heartbreaking 😢 The devastation caused by the Louisville, KY #TORNADO is unimaginable. Watch this video for a closer look at the towns affected – Watson IN, Prospect KY, Pendleton IN, and Bunker IN. Let’s keep these communities in our thoughts and prayers 💔 #LouisvilleStrong… pic.twitter.com/hnn7rnb7TG — Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers (@ChicagoMWeather) April 4, 2024

Drone video shows the damage caused by a tornado-warned storm in Evansville, Indiana, early this morning. pic.twitter.com/4qFzYppkdJ — AccuWeather (@accuweather) April 2, 2024

Another Top 5 scary weather phenomenon is flooding. Everyone underestimates floods until it is too late. Footage shared throughout April showed devastating flooding in Russia’s Urals, according to Reuters.

At least 3 dams have broken in russia now & Tyumen and Orenburg may also go under water In Orsk more than half a million people are under evacuation Video number 2 reminded me of the how the SMO has gone for russia. pic.twitter.com/FJw7wLb6tF — Rocke Fella – NAFO Raccoon Spec Ops (@NAFORaccoon) April 8, 2024

Russian Telegram channels report that after the 3rd dam break in Orsk, water reached city bus station, near the large confectionery factory of Orsk Dairy Products and fire station No.16.

Governor of Orenburg region said that this was the highest flood in the region’s history. pic.twitter.com/W8CRHwGMhH — nina gold🇺🇸🇺🇦💙💛💙 (@ninagol15) April 8, 2024

The region close to Kazakhstan, around the Ural River, was inundated on Friday through the weekend, causing a dam to burst in the city of Orsk. Footage from the region is horrifying. It looks like the entire city is underwater. (RELATED: Forget Sharks, Gar Week Is The Greatest American Tradition)

So, while you watch the eclipse today, just remember there are countless other insane things that our planet does to us. But so long as you have a basic understanding of these geographies, you’ll know where you are if and when disaster hits.