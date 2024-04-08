Trump Co-Defendant Accuses Fani Willis Of Racism, Threatens Civil Rights Lawsuit

A co-defendant in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election case said Monday he would be taking legal action against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, citing alleged racism.

Harrison Floyd accused Willis, who secured an indictment against him, Trump and other defendants, including former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, of racism in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Floyd said he would be filing an “equal protection” claim against Willis, adding that the district attorney’s “upbringing” is “deeply rooted in radical, progressive ideology and racism.” (RELATED: ‘This Case Stinks’: Andy McCarthy Picks Apart Fani Wills’ ‘Preposterous’ RICO Case)

“While my skin is also black, DA Willis identifies me as white and views me as a defender of white supremacists due to my political beliefs,” Floyd said in the video. “Deep down, she wants to make me pay for what she feels is a betrayal to black culture. Her words and actions consistently demonstrate a hate for white people and need to make this case about race.”

WATCH:

“The truth is simple and quite frankly, sad,” Floyd added. “DA Willis is blinded by her upbringing, which was deeply rooted in radical, progressive ideology and racism. She has no problem weaponizing her skin or her office to further its aims.”

Attorneys for former Trump campaign aide Michael Roman filed a motion for Willis’s disqualification on Jan. 8, alleging that Willis, who hired Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor to help probe and prosecute the former president, was in a romantic relationship with him. Willis denied wrongdoing in a Jan. 14 address at Big Bethel AME Church, accusing her critics of “playing the race card.”

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled March 15 that Willis must either step aside or remove Wade from the case against Trump, saying there was an appearance of improper conduct.

“We will bring a motion asking the court to exercise its judicial power on equal protection grounds because racism, in any form, is wrong,” Floyd said.

Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

