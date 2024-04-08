Trump Prosecutors Release Jury Screening Questions Ahead Of Landmark Trial

A New York Court hearing former President Donald Trump’s upcoming hush money trial released questions for prospective jurors Monday.

The questions delve into various aspects of the jurors’ lives, notably their affiliations with groups either in support of or opposition to groups such as the QAnon movement, Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, Three Percenters, Boogaloo Boys, and Antifa are highlighted. Furthermore, the court asked about their views on a former president facing criminal charges in state court and their opinions regarding Trump’s treatment in the criminal case.

The questions included in the questionnaire included media consumption habits and social media preferences.

BREAKING: Judge Merchan just sent a 17 page letter to President Trump’s legal team and the parties involved in People v. Trump outlining the process for jury selection for President Trump’s upcoming trial, which is set to begin on April 15, 2024. You can read the full letter… pic.twitter.com/6eNYr1rsDV — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 9, 2024

The presumptive Republican nominee, Trump, has been charged with 34 state felony counts in New York. These charges stem from accusations of falsifying business records to cover up an alleged “hush money” payment related to an alleged extramarital affair.

The hush money trial is one of four criminal cases Mr. Trump faces, potentially the only one to conclude before the November presidential election. To postpone the trial, Mr. Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Justice Juan Merchan, seeking to change the trial’s location and lift a gag order restricting his commentary on the case. However, an appeals court swiftly dismissed Trump’s request.{RELATED:‘Unacceptable’: Trump Team Files Motion To Replace Judge In Hush Money Trial}

Trump’s trial was initially delayed from March’s end to April 15th due to the unexpected release of documents by federal prosecutors, necessitating additional time for case review. Trump maintains his innocence, blaming his legal challenges on politically motivated prosecutors.