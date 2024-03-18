Jonathan Turley Says Prosecutions Of Trump Prove Him ‘Right’ About Weaponization Of Government

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Monday that the “improvisational” nature of the cases against former President Donald Trump caused damage to the image of the legal system and proved Trump was “right” about being targeted by a “weaponized” justice system.

Trump’s attorneys said Monday the former president was having difficulty posting a $454 million bond to cover the judgment in a civil fraud case issued by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in February. Turley said that the cases brought by Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, special counsel Jack Smith and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proved Trump’s allegations that he was being targeted correct. (RELATED: Trump Wins ‘Mixed Victory’ At Appeals Court In NY Civil Fraud Case)

WATCH:



“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to deny that we have a legal system now that is being heavily distorted by politics and you cannot look at all of these cases and see blind justice, you see the opposite,” Turley told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a former Trump administration official. “You see a justice that is being weaponized, and in many ways the Democrats fulfill the narrative of President Trump. He is now right. No matter what they thought about it at the beginning, they proved him to be right with this pile-on from Florida to Georgia, to Washington, D.C., to New York and most of the public gets it.”

Bragg secured an indictment against Trump in March 2023 centered around a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, while Smith secured indictments over Trump’s handling of classified materials and efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Willis also secured an indictment of Trump on charges pertaining to his efforts to contest the 2020 election results.

“The reason all of these cases are having problems is in part because they are improvisational. I mean, what Bragg’s doing has not been done in the past, what James did has not happened before and that is creating a series of novel issues and I think the public can see that as well,” Turley told Kudlow. “Now, will he have a trial before the election? It’s possible but with this pile-on, it may be becoming increasingly irrelevant to voters. I think they have so damaged the image of the legal system both in the federal and state process, that many voters no longer trust these cases or these courts.” (RELATED: ‘It’s A Mess’: Andy McCarthy Slams Alvin Bragg For Late Doc Dump In Trump Case)

“I mean we have to wait to see if New York still has a judge or two that’s willing to say enough,” Turley continued. “When you are forcing someone to come up with half a billion dollars just to get an appeal? Someone has to say enough. This is not what New York is supposed to be.”

