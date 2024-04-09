Tori Spelling Reveals She Makes Her Kids Sit With Her During Weird Bathroom Habit

Tori Spelling said Monday she hasn’t had a bowel movement on her own in almost two decades, and requires her son to sit and chat with her so she can take a dump.

Spelling shared the confession on her “MisSPELLING” podcast, and it was way more than anyone needed to hear. The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star said she used to defecate with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, with her, but the duty has since been passed on to her children.

“People say, ‘You should be happy with yourself alone,'” Spelling said on her podcast, in a clip shared by TMZ. “I haven’t been alone … Like honestly, I still don’t poop alone.”

Did fans need to hear this crappy news? Probably not.

Spelling seemed to have no shame as she went on to detail her strange bathroom habits. The famous actress painfully explained that her young children have now gotten roped into helping her poop since she apparently can’t do this on her own.

“Beau still stands there and stares and talks to me, like, while I’m pooping,” she said, referencing her 7-year-old son.

“I haven’t pooped, peed alone in 18 years. First it was Dean [McDermott], then it was kids,” she declared.

Spelling continued her strange update with even more information we simply didn’t need to know.

“I think I function better with people. Is that codependent? Yes. Cool,” she stated.

The famous actress was previously criticized by fans after she admitted to bathing with her children, including her two sons, Beau and Finn.

Spelling shares five children with McDermott, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau. (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Had Suitcases With ‘Poo’ Tissues In It And Was A ‘Nightmare Roommate,’ Taylor Paré Says)

The star filed for divorce from McDermott on Apr. 1.