Kelly Osbourne Reveals The Disgusting Thing Her Mom Did On Vacation To Stop Ozzy From Smoking His Weed

Sharon Osbourne recently admitted that she wanted to stop Ozzy from smoking weed so badly that she defecated inside his weed bag.

The startling revelation came during a recent episode of “The Osbournes Podcast,” and Sharon showed absolutely no remorse for her actions. Kelly Osbourne retold the tale of the day her mother pooped in the weed back during a vacation at the Four Seasons hotel in Hawaii in 1995. She said her mom pooped in the bag, then “zipped it back up again and put it back.”

“When he found out, he went nuts and chased us down the hallway,” Kelly said on the podcast.

Kelly also revealed that her mother tried to get her to participate in this experience at the time. She explained how the events unfolded, after she found a bag of her father’s drugs.

“I came to mom, showed it to her, and then she’s like, ‘Kelly, do you need to go to the toilet?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not doing this again for you. I’m too old now, I’m not going to shit in dad’s drugs.”

Ozzy wasn’t in attendance during the taping of this podcast, so fans didn’t have an opportunity to hear his version of the story.

However, his son Jack recalled how his dad reacted to the stinky bag.

“He went so fucking nuts and nearly knocked a door off a hinge at this hotel we were in,” he said.

“The funny thing was, as an adult, it wasn’t like it was 10 pounds of the most expensive weed,” Jack Osbourne said.

“It was dirt weed. It had seeds in it,” Kelly pointed out.