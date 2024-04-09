Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested For Allegedly Exposing Herself Near A Highway: REPORT

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, was reportedly arrested for indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations on April 5.

Police from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office were called after Kelley, daughter of Judd and her first husband, Arch Kelley, allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body near the busy intersection of I-65 and Highway 14 in Alabama. Court documents indicated she then sat at the edge of the roadside, according to local station WSMV 4. Initial reports indicate the 27-year-old refused to cooperate with the police officers who arrived on-scene. Kelley was booked into the Elmore County jail at roughly 5:00 p.m. and has yet to post her $1,000 bail as of the time of this writing, according to WSMV 4.

The famous country star’s daughter seemed to have sustained an injury to her right eye, which appeared swollen and bruised in her mugshot, but it remains unclear how she sustained the apparent injuries. It is not known if this was in any way related to her arrest, or the moments leading up to her arrest, according to Page Six.

This is not Kelley’s first run-in with the law. She has been taken into custody by police for violating her probation on drug-related charges, over the past several years. Her charges included “making, selling, and distributing methamphetamine and then leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program early,” according to WSMV 4.

This latest arrest comes less than one year after police arrested Kelley for violating an order of protection and restraining order. (RELATED: Grocery Store Worker Who Defiled Food With Bodily Fluids Faces Felony Charges: Cops)

She was previously granted parole after doing time in the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and was set to remain on parole until 2024. It is not yet clear how this most recent arrest will impact her current parole arrangements.

This story continues to develop.