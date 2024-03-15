Grocery Store Worker Who Defiled Food With Bodily Fluids Faces Felony Charges: Cops

An ex-Safeway employee from Colorado allegedly ejaculated on food during his tenure at the grocery store, and is facing felony charges.

The suspect, thirty-two year-old Stephen Masalta, became the subject of a police investigation in Fort Collins, Colorado, in July 2023 after authorities received multiple reports of a man pleasuring himself outside storefronts, mostly coffee shops, Denver7 News reported. In one case, a minor was reportedly exposed to the alleged masturbatory activities.

In February, investigators executed a search warrant on Masalta’s home, according to the outlet. During the raid, officers uncovered video footage of the 32-year-old ejaculating on food products at the Safeway grocery store while on the clock, Denver7 News reported.

The edible items allegedly tainted by his semen were “not commercially sealed,” according to Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Man Gets Indecent Exposure Charge For Taking Gas Station’s Name, Kum & Go, Too Literally)

Police have yet to review all the videos and believe there are “multiple victims,” according to Denver7 News. Masalta now faces a flurry of additional charges.

A Safeway spokesperson stated that the grocery store is “cooperating” with police and health department officials, Denver7 News reported.

“At Safeway, the safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We are deeply concerned about the allegations against the former associate,” Safeway stated, according to the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Drag Nun’ Arrested For Public Masturbation)

Masalta initially faced 14 misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure for masturbating in front of store fronts, according to the outlet. He now faces an additional two misdemeanor counts of attempted indecent exposure, four misdemeanor counts of attempted unlawful sexual conduct and 16 felony counts of attempted sexual assault on a child, Denver7 News reported.