Police Arrest Ex-NBA Star For Alleged Rape

Ex-NBA player Ben McLemore was arrested Wednesday in Oregon and accused of rape, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department.

The former Sacramento Kings player was charged with one count of rape in the first degree, unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of sexual abuse, according to Clackamas County Sheriff inmate records. McLemore, 31, is currently being held on a $500,000 bail, the inmate records show.

The charges are from a reported sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 3, 2021, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. Police collected information and available evidence at the time the crime was reported, the press release stated.

McLemore was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers at the time of the incident, the press release noted. The former play moved out of state at the time of the investigation and traveled frequently overseas due to work, causing delays in the investigation.

“In February of this year, a Clackamas County Grand Jury heard evidence in the case, including testimony from the survivor, and issued an indictment against Mr. McLemore and an arrest warrant for the listed charges,” the press release stated. (RELATED: Former NBA Player And Actor Rashid Byrd Sentenced To 90 Years To Life In Prison).

McLemore was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to police.

NEWS RELEASE: Former Portland Trailblazer Charged With Sexual Assault.

“We applaud the courage of the survivor to come forward and put herself through this arduous process, and we will continue to support her in any way we can,” the press release stated.

McLemore played 556 games in the NBA, averaging nine points and 2.3 rebounds per game, according to Fox News. The Sacramento Kings picked McLemore in the seventh overall pick during the 2013 draft, the outlet reported. He played four seasons with the team before joining the Memphis Grizzlies. He returned to the Kings from 2018-2019 before moving on from them.

McLemore also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. He joined the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2021-2022 season, Fox News noted. He has since played in Greece, Spain, and China.