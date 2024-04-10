Former Assistant Principal Charged With Child Neglect After Student Shot Teacher

A former Virginia elementary school administrator was charged with eight counts of felony child neglect after a 6-year-old student shot a teacher as revealed in the unsealed documents Tuesday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

A special grand jury has charged Ebony Parker, 39, ex-assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School, with eight counts of felony child neglect after a 6-year-old student shot teacher Abigail Zwerner in class. Parker faces up to five years in prison for each child neglect charge. This indictment pointed out Parker’s alleged failure to ensure the safety of students Jan. 6, 2023, according to The AP.

The former assistant principal of a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot and wounded his first-grade teacher last year has been indicted on eight felony counts of child neglect. https://t.co/xRB9RWnZaM — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2024

“[Parker] did commit a willful act or omission in the care of such students, in a manner so gross, wanton and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life,” the indictment stated, The AP reported. (RELATED: Parents Arrested For Alleged Inhumane Child Confinement With ‘Bungee System’)

Police say the boy shot the gun while teacher Zwerner was at a reading table, hitting her hand and chest, causing a lung to collapse. Zwerner, who spent two weeks in the hospital and had multiple surgeries, also faces ongoing emotional trauma, her lawsuit claims, The AP reported. Parker allegedly ignored several warnings that a boy had a gun on the day he shot teacher Zwerner, despite clear signs of danger, including Zwerner’s reports of the boy’s threats. Parker’s inaction resulted in Zwerner being shot and injured, though she has since recovered.

Following the shooting, Deja Taylor, the shooter’s mother, received nearly four years in prison for neglect and illegal firearm possession. Zwerner’s $40 million lawsuit against Parker and others pushes for accountability and school safety reforms, according to CBS News.