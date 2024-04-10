Entertainment

Margot Robbie Producing ‘Monopoly’ Movie: REPORT

Press Junket And Photo Call For "Barbie"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Lionsgate and Hasbro reportedly announced that Margot Robbie is making a Monopoly movie.

The major studios revealed the big news as part of the CinemaCon conference Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to The Associated Press. Robbie’s production company LuckyChap got “Barbie” produced and released after many years of being stuck in the development stage. The movie went on to be a box office smash hit, leading many to believe Robbie may be on to something with the trend in toy-based movies.

TOPSHOT - Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of "Barbie" in central London on July 12, 2023. Hollywood A-listers have been walking red carpets in hot pink, glitter is back, and companies from The Gap to Burger King are doing rose-colored collaborations: "Barbie" mania is everywhere as the hotly anticipated film hits theaters worldwide. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian actress Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere of “Barbie” in central London on July 12, 2023. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The epic board game has maintained its popularity for decades and stands the chance to be brought to life in a whole new way on the big screen. The potential for something huge is hard to ignore, as Robbie rides the wave of her current “Barbie” success and sets her sights on the next big thing.

Australian actress Margot Robbie attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian actress Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Margot Robbie attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on February 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/WireImage)

Monopoly remains the reigning leader of all board games sold, topping over 275 million copies sold worldwide, according to TMZ.

WASHINGTON - APRIL 15: A Monopoly game is seen during the Monopoly U.S. National Championship tournament at Union Station April 15, 2009 in Washington, DC. 28 finalists are competing for the title of National Champion who will represent the U.S. in the World Championship in October in Las Vegas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A Monopoly game is seen during the Monopoly U.S. National Championship tournament at Union Station April 15, 2009 in Washington, DC. 28 . Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

If Robbie sees this project through, there’s no telling the potential this movie could have. When she took the plunge on “Barbie,” she ended up sitting atop a throne that grossed over $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Margot Robbie attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Margot Robbie attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: Margot Robbie attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Actor Kevin Hart and director Tim Story reportedly discussed the idea of a “Monopoly” movie as far back as 2019, but plans for the film didn’t seem to come to fruition. (RELATED: Shakira Criticizes ‘Barbie’ Movie For Being ‘Emasculating,’ Defends Traditional Gender Roles)

It’s unclear if Hart or Story will be involved in bringing the nostalgic game to theaters, but something tells us if Robbie green lights the plan, it might just be the next big thing.