Margot Robbie Producing ‘Monopoly’ Movie: REPORT

Lionsgate and Hasbro reportedly announced that Margot Robbie is making a Monopoly movie.

The major studios revealed the big news as part of the CinemaCon conference Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to The Associated Press. Robbie’s production company LuckyChap got “Barbie” produced and released after many years of being stuck in the development stage. The movie went on to be a box office smash hit, leading many to believe Robbie may be on to something with the trend in toy-based movies.

The epic board game has maintained its popularity for decades and stands the chance to be brought to life in a whole new way on the big screen. The potential for something huge is hard to ignore, as Robbie rides the wave of her current “Barbie” success and sets her sights on the next big thing.

Monopoly remains the reigning leader of all board games sold, topping over 275 million copies sold worldwide, according to TMZ.

If Robbie sees this project through, there’s no telling the potential this movie could have. When she took the plunge on “Barbie,” she ended up sitting atop a throne that grossed over $1.4 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

Actor Kevin Hart and director Tim Story reportedly discussed the idea of a “Monopoly” movie as far back as 2019, but plans for the film didn’t seem to come to fruition. (RELATED: Shakira Criticizes ‘Barbie’ Movie For Being ‘Emasculating,’ Defends Traditional Gender Roles)

It’s unclear if Hart or Story will be involved in bringing the nostalgic game to theaters, but something tells us if Robbie green lights the plan, it might just be the next big thing.