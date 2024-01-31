Margot Robbie Breaks Her Silence On ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snub

Margot Robbie broke her silence on her “Barbie” Oscars snub during a panel discussion at a special Screen Actors Guild screening in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

The leading actress of the film did not receive an Oscar nomination for the top grossing movie of 2023, and neither did the film’s director, Greta Gerwig. The blockbuster film received eight nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, but Robbie was left out of the Best Actress category, which triggered an immediate outcry from fans. Robbie spoke on the topic for the first time during the panel discussion, but put the focus on Gerwig rather than herself.

Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, did receive an Oscar nod.

The famous actress opted to remain positive about the overall experience.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Robbie said.

She went on to say that she is “beyond ecstatic that we’ve got eight Academy Award nominations — it’s so wild.”

Robbie then put the spotlight on Gerwig.

“Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is — a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films,” she said.

Robbie said the movie itself was "bigger than us" and "bigger than our industry," as she spoke of the impact the film had on theaters and the way it resonated with fans.

“We set out to do something that would — shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact — and it’s already done that, and some. And way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this,” Robbie said.